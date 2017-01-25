SYDNEY Jan 25 Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps has re-signed with the Australian Rugby Union until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan, in a bid to play at his third global showpiece.

The 28-year-old, who also re-signed with his Super Rugby side the New South Wales Waratahs, notched his 50th test cap on Australia's end-of-season tour.

"I'm really excited at the opportunity to potentially represent my country again this season," said Phipps who has played 52 times for the Wallabies.

"I really enjoyed the environment of the squad last year, especially the experience of bringing up my 50th cap.

"The Wallabies squad is continuing to grow and I want to be playing some good footy for the Tahs so that I'll have the best chance to run out in the gold jersey later this year."

Phipps began his Super Rugby career with the Melbourne Rebels in 2011 and made his test debut that year against Samoa. He was part of the squad that finished third at the World Cup in New Zealand later that year.

He was also in the 2015 World Cup squad, appearing as a substitute in the final against the All Blacks, and played in 13 of the Wallabies 15 tests last year, though Will Genia was the preferred starting scrumhalf.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)