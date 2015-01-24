SYDNEY Jan 24 Australia flanker David Pocock scored a try in his first match for almost a year when he played an hour of a Super Rugby pre-season warm-up for ACT Brumbies against Western Force on Friday.

The 26-year-old was rated one of the best openside flankers in the world before suffering serious knee injuries that required reconstruction at the start of the last two seasons.

As a consequence, Pocock has played just five Super Rugby matches for the Brumbies since moving to the capital from the Force and last played for his country at the end of 2012.

"I was really excited to be back out there," he told reporters in Perth after the 31-21 defeat at McGillivray Oval.

"Personally it's been a long time out and it's always good to get that first one out of the way. You don't expect to be back to your best in your first hit out.

"I was just happy to get through it and be back out there playing with the team."

Pocock's intelligence, mobility and upper-body strength helped make him a master-poacher at the breakdown before his injuries. If Fully fit, he would be a major addition to the Australia squad for the World Cup later this year.

The Brumbies take on Queensland Reds in Canberra in their Super Rugby season-opener on Feb. 13. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)