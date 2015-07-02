MELBOURNE, July 2 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following 40-man training squad for the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.
Forwards: Toby Smith, Rory Arnold, James Hanson, James Slipper, Tetera Faulkner, Scott Sio, Sekope Kepu, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Rob Simmons, Will Skelton, Luke Jones, Dave Dennis, James Horwill, Dean Mumm, Scott Fardy, Scott Higginbotham, Ben McCalman, Wycliff Palu, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper, David Pocock, Greg Holmes
Backs: Nick Phipps, Will Genia, Nic White, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Samu Kerevi, Matt Giteau, Kurtley Beale, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell, Rob Horne, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Israel Folau (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)