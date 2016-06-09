Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
SYDNEY, June 9 Australia team to play England in the first test at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday:
15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Greg Holmes, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-James Horwill, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Sean McMahon, 22-Nick Frisby, 23-Christian Lealiifano (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.