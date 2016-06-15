MELBOURNE, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika on Wednesday named the following team for Saturday's second test against England in Melbourne:
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Sam Carter, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-James Slipper
Replacements (Three to be omitted): Tatafu Polota-Nau, Toby Smith, Greg Holmes, James Horwill, Dean Mumm, Wycliff Palu, Ben McCalman, Liam Gill, Nick Frisby, Christian Lealiifano, Luke Morahan (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)