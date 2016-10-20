UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
SYDNEY Oct 21 Australia coach Michael Cheika on Friday named the following team to play New Zealand in Saturday's test match at Eden Park:
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Alan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Sefa Naivalu (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.