MELBOURNE Nov 13 World Cup runners-up Australia will bid to clinch their first 'grand slam' sweep of the northern hemisphere rugby nations in 30 years on their season-ending tour of 2016.

The Wallabies will open their tour against Wales at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Nov. 5 before matches against Scotland, France, Ireland and England, the Australian Rugby Union said on Friday.

Australia have beaten the four home nations of Great Britain and Ireland only once in nine previous attempts. The Alan Jones-coached side completed the sweep in 1984.

Australia's last attempt was in 2013 but they lost their first match to England before winning the others.

"The 1984 team etched their names into Australian rugby folklore and as the years have passed their achievement has become more legendary," ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said in a statement.

"It is a great opportunity for the 2016 ... Wallabies to create their own slice of history."

Australia also play a three-match series against England in June ahead of the southern hemisphere's annual four-nation Rugby Championship with world champions New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)