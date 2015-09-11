SYDNEY, Sept 11 Any bleary-eyed Australian rugby fans weary of watching low-scoring World Cup matches in the small hours over the next two months can be assured of satisfying any craving for tries in the helter-skelter domestic National Rugby Championship (NRC).

While the penalty kick is certain to decide more than one match, and perhaps even the title, when the leading rugby nations face off in Britain from next Friday, it has been rendered all but obsolete in the second season of the NRC.

When the final whistle blew on a 55-29 victory for reigning champions Brisbane City over the North Harbour Rays on Thursday night, more than 17 hours of rugby this season had produced just one solitary successful penalty kick.

The try count, meanwhile, is heading off the scale with the dozen scored in Thursday's Ballymore contest boosting the total tally for the season to 127 in 13 matches, almost 10 a game.

Much as Australian rugby prides itself on its expansive approach to the game, this is not the result of a sudden collective urge by players to do away with the art of penalty kicking.

Put together in double quick time last year, the NRC was set up to emulate South Africa's Currie Cup and New Zealand's National Provincial Championship as a third tier breeding ground for future talent.

In an attempt to engage interest in the new competition, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) elicited suggestions from the public for experimental rule changes.

Far and away at the top of the list, and quickly ushered into the competition rule book at the acquiescence of World Rugby, was a reduction in the number of points awarded for a successful penalty.

Penalties now earned teams two points and with the three points awarded for conversions taking the potential tally from a try to eight, the die was cast.

Only 13 penalty kicks were attempted in the inaugural season, during which the ball was dotted down over the whitewash 358 times.

While purists might still argue that there can be too much of a good thing, competition organisers are more than happy with the entertainment value the NRC is presenting.

"We're incredibly satisfied with the entertainment value and quality of the 2015 NRC season, which has provided opportunities for fans old and new to engage with rugby," the ARU's Senior Manager NRC Tom Matson told Reuters.

"The standard and quality of play has been incredibly high and it is delivering an essential step in the pathway of Australian rugby in regards to our player development."

And as for that one penalty goal, it by no means marked a regression to more conservative rugby.

Brisbane flyhalf Jack McIntyre's two-pointer came seven minutes from time in a brutal derby victory over Queensland Country in Toowoomba, which also featured nine tries. (Editing by John O'Brien)