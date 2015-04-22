SYDNEY, April 22 In one brief but groundbreaking announcement from the Australian Rugby Union on Wednesday, George Smith, Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell were offered the hope of reviving their Wallabies careers in time for this year's World Cup.

The policy shift to allow foreign-based Australians to play test rugby for the first time was aimed at mitigating the impact of the exodus of talent at the end of the season but also handed Wallabies coach Michael Cheika a potential 266 caps worth of experience.

The France-based trio immediately became eligible for international rugby again as they fulfil the ARU's criteria of having played 60 tests and seven years in Australian Super Rugby sides.

Cheika might have hoped there would be a tighthead prop or a hulking second row among them but there is no doubt that they offer him some intriguing options.

Flyhalf Giteau, who can also play at inside centre and started his career as a scrumhalf, won 92 caps before he fell out with then coach Robbie Deans and stormed off to Toulon after being left out of the squad for the 2011 World Cup.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed huge success in his four years in France -- he was the Top 14's Player of the Year last season -- and told a British newspaper earlier this month that he would "love" to play for his country again.

Winger Mitchell scored 30 tries in 63 tests for Australia before joining Giteau at Toulon after the 2012 season and is also on record as saying he would like to reappear for his country.

Evergreen openside flanker Smith played the last of his 111 tests in a brief one-match cameo for the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions in the 2013 series before heading back abroad.

Cheika welcomed the move but said it was also important to recognise the players who are currently playing in Australia.

"At the same time, (we should) not discount those elite-level and experienced test players who have already invested so much into the code over a long period," he added.

"From speaking with many of them, I know they still have a huge desire to represent Australia, and would do so to the very best of their abilities if ever called upon once again.

"In the end, we want the best players being rewarded for playing the majority of their career in Australia, and this is an important step to the future growth and success of the Wallabies."

England will host the World Cup from Sept. 18-Oct. 31.