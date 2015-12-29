LONDON Dec 29 Japan number eight Amanaki Mafi will join Bath next month, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, a member of the Japan team who upset South Africa 34-32 in this year's World Cup, will move to England at the end of the season in his home country where he plays for Shining Arcs.

"I'm really looking forward to arriving at Bath. They are a very compelling side to watch play, and I know that joining them will be the best environment for me to continue developing my game," Mafi told Bath's website (www.bathrugby.com).

Bath coach Mike Ford is looking forward to adding the powerful Tongan-born back-rower to his squad until the end of the season, with the six-times Premiership champions languishing seventh in the 12-team standings.

"Amanaki is a talented young player who had a great Rugby World Cup, and we're excited to see what he can do in a Bath jersey," Ford said.

"We're always looking to strengthen the squad, and Amanaki will give us another option in a hugely competitive position." (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Williams)