* Cooper recalled after missing Bledisloe opener

* Pocock dropped to bench, Palu at number eight

* Phipps omitted for scrumhalf White (Adds details, quotes)

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 Australia coach Michael Cheika has sprung a surprise by naming Quade Cooper at flyhalf in one of six changes to the starting side for the Bledisloe Cup decider against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

New Zealand-born Cooper was omitted from the side that beat the All Blacks in Sydney last week but returns to the venue where he endured a poor game in Australia's stinging World Cup semi-final defeat to the hosts in 2011.

He also suffered a sickening knee injury at Eden Park in the tournament's bronze medal decider and has since struggled against the All Blacks.

The 27-year-old has been paired with scrumhalf Nic White, who came off the bench at Sydney's Olympic Stadium to boot a long-range penalty and score the matchwinning try in a strong cameo.

Nick Phipps, who played poorly at scrumhalf last week, has been omitted from the matchday squad released on Thursday.

After toppling the All Blacks 27-19 in Sydney, Australia fly to New Zealand with renewed hope of winning back the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested between the nations, to try to reclaim it for the first time since they lost it in 2003.

They will have to overcome world champion opponents that have not lost twice in a row in four years, and at a venue where the Wallabies have not beaten the home side since 1986.

"We know this week will be another huge challenge for the team and our biggest test to date, and we need to improve again on what we've produced in our previous matches," Cheika said in a media release.

Cheika has also shelved the back-row combination of David Pocock and Michael Hooper that proved highly successful in Sydney to give specialist number eight Wycliff Palu a run.

Pocock, in line for his 50th cap after two seasons wiped out by serious knee injuries, drops to a bench that also features 14-test lock Kane Douglas, who has returned home from Ireland and recovered from a back injury.

"David has had to overcome some hurdles with regards to injury to reach this milestone but the way in which he's got there through perseverance and a lot of hard work and patience is a great measure of his character," Cheika added.

Fiji-born winger Henry Speight comes into the side in place of France-based back Drew Mitchell, while Matt Toomua has been named at inside centre, with veteran Matt Giteau dropping to the bench.

Hulking lock Will Skelton has been promoted to the starting 15 where he will partner James Horwill in the second row.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Will Skelton 4-James Horwill, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Kane Douglas, 21-David Pocock, 22-Matt Giteau, 23-Kurtley Beale (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)