WELLINGTON Aug 13 Factbox on this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test between New Zealand and Australia:
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday Aug. 15, Eden Park
Kickoff: 19.35 (0735 GMT)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
Television match official: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Richie McCaw
15-Ben Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-McCaw, 6-Victor Vito, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Jerome Kaino, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Malakai Fekitoa
Results this year:
Beat Samoa 25-16
Beat Argentina 39-18
Beat South Africa 27-20
Lost to Australia 19-27
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 3
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Will Skelton 4-James Horwill, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Moore, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Kane Douglas, 21-David Pocock, 22-Matt Giteau, 23-Kurtley Beale
Results this year:
Beat South Africa 24-20
Beat Argentina 34-9
Beat New Zealand 27-19
Fixtures (pre-World Cup):
v United States Sept. 5, Chicago
