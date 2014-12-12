PARIS Dec 12 Italian prop Martin Castrogiovanni, under investigation for a foul-mouthed rant, was left out of the Toulon team to face Leicester in the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

Toulon said on Wednesday that they were launching an "internal investigation and could sanction the players if necessary" after Castrogiovanni and Delon Armitage's outbursts following last weekend's game against Leicester.

Italian prop Castrogiovanni is under investigation by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) following his heated post-match comments about Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

Armitage, who is in the Toulon team for Saturday's game, is also being investigated by EPCR after allegedly abusing home fans during Toulon's 25-21 defeat at Welford Road.

Castrogiovanni, a former favourite at Leicester before leaving last May, could face misconduct charges. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)