LONDON Dec 17 Toulon prop Martin Castrogiovanni has been fined 10,000 euros ($12,394) and given a four-match suspended ban after pleading guilty to a misconduct charge, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Wednesday.

Castrogiovanni made disparaging remarks about his former club Leicester and the their director of rugby Richard Cockerill following Toulon's 25-21 European Champions Cup defeat against the English side earlier this month.

The Italy international, a former favourite at Leicester before leaving last May, appeared before an independent disciplinary committee in London and was ordered to pay a 10,000 euro fine to a charity in Leicester.

The 33-year-old's four-match ban has been suspended until April 30, 2016, but it will be activated "in the event of any off-field misconduct complaint being successfully brought against him", the EPCR said in a statement.

However, the EPCR disciplinary panel took into account the forward's remorse when he described Leicester as "amateur" and said he was being ironic rather than critical.

Toulon are currently top of Pool Three in the European Rugby Champions Cup and have 13 points after four matches. ($1 = 0.8068 euros) (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)