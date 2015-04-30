PARIS, April 30 For the "Yellow Army" rugby men of France's Clermont Auvergne, beating Toulon in Saturday's European Champions Cup final is about much more than revenge. It's about shedding their reputation as the team who (almost) never win.

It is also about securing a return on the millions of euros the club with the second-largest budget of Top 14 sides is spending in pursuit of big-league status in a sport where TV rights, merchandising and sponsorship are increasingly vital.

Clermont scrumhalf Morgan Parra summed it up when he said why he was comfortable as underdogs heading into the clash at Twickenham.

"Everyone sees us losing because we're not in the habit of winning finals," the French international said. "That's perfect."

It took no fewer than 99 years and 10 lost finals before his club side won France's national Top 14 championship in 2010.

Clermont's hopes of winning the same prize at European level for the first time were dashed when they lost by 16-15 to Toulon in 2013 -- hence the revenge facet of the showdown.

Clermont president Eric de Cromieres says revenge is one appropriate description for the Toulon re-match but he insists that his club is pursuing a goal of more durable success as a big-league player.

De Cromieres brings with him the big business experience of a man whose other job is as a commercial executive for the giant tyre manufacturing company Michelin, whose founding family also founded the club and its stadium in 1911, and remains one of its biggest financial backers.

HUGE INVESTMENT

The club is investing 28 million euros ($30.80 million) over a decade (2006-2015) to transform its Marcel-Michelin stadium into a veritable business affairs hub while expanding crowd capacity, notably in a section named after a rugby player, Jean-Francois Philiponeau, who was killed by a flash of lightning while training in 1976.

While Michelin, one of the only companies on France's CAC-40 blue-chip share index to keep its HQ out of Paris, remains maybe the biggest backer of the club it created in the volcanic stone hills of central France's Auvergne region, the list of corporate supporters has expanded hugely over recent years, and with it the club's facilities and budget.

Second only to Toulouse, Clermont's annual budget, which goes way beyond covering players salaries, has risen for the current year to 27.9 million euros. More than half of its needs are funded largely by 16 core corporate backers, while TV rights earnings provide some 14 percent, according to the club.

One more historical note that Clermont's players may have in mind as it pursues notoriety on par with the likes of Toulouse or Toulon: Clermont Ferrand was the fiefdom of Vercingetorix, the Gallic chieftain who led a revolt against Roman rule 2,000 years ago -- though he was ultimately captured by Julius Caesar and executed.

