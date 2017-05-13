EDINBURGH May 13 Saracens won rugby's European Champions Cup for the second successive season when they overcame French challengers Clermont Auvergne 28-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday. Early tries by Chris Ashton and George Kruis put Saracens on their way but the French side hit back to get within a point going into the final 15 minutes before Alex Goode crossed for the decisive score.

The victory made Saracens the fourth team to retain Europe's premier club title after Leicester, Leinster and Toulon while perennial bridesmaids Clermont became the first to play in three finals and lose them all.