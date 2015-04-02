PARIS, April 2 Smarting from last week's "kick in the rear" against Toulose, RC Toulon manager Bernard Laporte said he would not hesitate to dump any under-performing player in Sunday's Champions Cup quarter-final at home against Wasps.

Leaders Toulon squandered an 18-0 lead to go down to Toulose 34-24 in the Top 14 league last weekend.

"Your name is not enough to secure a place in the team and when a player is not good, he must leave room for another player," Laporte said without elaborating.

"Getting a kick in the rear can be a good thing. We have enough character to bounce back from this," said forwards coach Jacques Delmas.

Toulon, the 2013 and 2014 European champions, will welcome back South African lock Bakkies Botha as well as utility back Matt Giteau, who is back after undergoing a groin surgery, for the match against Wasps.

"He (Giteau) may not be able to play 80 minutes so he will start on the bench," said Laporte, who will also have to make do with the absence of top scorer Leigh Halfpenny after the Wales international suffered a concussion.

"We are huge underdogs going into the game, but that also means we've got nothing to lose. All the pressure will be on them in front of their home fans," said Wasps scrumhalf Joe Simpson.

The quarter-finals will kick off with Leinster taking on Bath at the Aviva Stadium with the English club having won nine of their last 10 away games in all competitions.

Leinster have only won one of their last six games but centre Ian Madigan warned that the return of their internationals from the Six Nations would be a massive boost.

"There are guys coming back from the national set-up that will bring the winning form that Ireland had," he said.

The game will be followed by Clermont hosting Northampton Saints, who will be without top try scorer George North after he suffered a head injury last week in the Premiership.

"We won't play him at the weekend. Clearly he had a nasty knock," said Saints coach Jim Mallinder.

In the last quarter-final clash, Racing Metro, unbeaten in six Champions Cup games this season, play at home against last year's runners-up Saracens who are on a five-match winning run.

"Obviously like everyone we know they have an impressive squad, with great individual players. But over the past season or so they have put it together to become a formidable team," said Racing's Billy Vunipola.

"You saw the way they beat Northampton in the pool: they dismantled them. They just dismantled the champion team in England on their home ground. It was a massive statement from them." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)