LONDON, April 4 Leinster flyhalf Ian Madigan kicked six penalties to lift the three-times winners to a gripping 18-15 victory over Bath in the first Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin on Saturday.

Bath scored the only tries of the match through England flyhalf George Ford and their captain Stuart Hooper but a succession of infringements were punished by Madigan's immaculate boot.

Madigan gave the hosts an early lead but Ford sold the Leinster defence a delicious dummy before scampering over the line from 20 metres.

Four Madigan penalties gave Leinster a 15-5 advantage at the interval, however, only for Ford to slice through the defence again and set up lock Hooper to power over the line.

Ford converted but Bath conceded another scrum penalty and the ice-cool Madigan slotted over his sixth penalty.

Still Bath pressed forward and Leinster infringed at a ruck to give Ford the chance to reduce the deficit to three points with six minutes left, but the hosts withstood a fierce late onslaught to book their place in the last four.

Clermont Auvergne host Northampton later on Saturday. Racing Metro entertain Saracens and holders Toulon face Wasps on Sunday. (Editing by Douglas Beattie)