April 9 Wasps stole a 25-24 win over Exeter Chiefs thanks to Jimmy Gopperth's last-gasp conversion to reach the last four of the European Champions Cup on Saturday and deny Exeter Chiefs a place in their first semi-final.

Exeter led 24-18 until the 79th minute when Charles Piutau powered over in the corner for his second try and Gopperth converted to hand the 2004 and 2007 champions a victory that broke the hearts of the visiting first-time quarter-finalists.

Wasps had won six of their last seven knockout matches in the competition, and each of their last three against Premiership opponents, but appeared to be heading for an unlikely defeat after two first-half Thomas Waldrom tries.

The late comeback means Wasps advance to a semi-final at the Madejski Stadium on April 23 against either Saracens or Northampton Saints, who meet in the second quarter-final at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Thomas "The Tank" Waldrom scored two tries inside five second-half minutes to give the visitors control and take his competition tally to six.

However, twice champions Wasps started the second half strongly and reduced the visitors' advantage when Piutau crossed the line following Dan Robson's fine chip.

Exeter reasserted their control four minutes later through Harry Williams, but the home side finished the match strongly.

Frank Halai took Wasps within touching distance of an unlikely comeback with a 67th-minute try, before Piutau and Gopperth finished the job in a breathless finale. (Writing by Ed Dove, Editing by Ken Ferris)