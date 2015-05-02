LONDON May 2 Toulon secured an unprecedented third successive European title with a 24-18 victory over Clermont Auvergne in rugby's inaugural Champions Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Australian Drew Mitchell's fantastic solo try, beating six men, 11 minutes from time clinched the trophy for Toulon who repeated their 2013 final win over their French rivals.

Mathieu Bastareaud also crossed for Toulon with Leigh Halfpenny kicking 14 points.

Clermont, who made the early running to lead 11-3, scored tries through Wesley Fofana and Nick Abendanon but defeat was another bitter pill to swallow for Les Januards (the yellows), who like Toulon enjoy major financial backing and were desperate to shed their reputation as nearly men having lost a string of finals. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Mitch Phillips)