LONDON, April 10 Leicester Tigers were comfortable 41-13 winners of the European Champions Cup quarter-final at home to Stade Francais on Sunday.

In the last four they will meet the winners of the all-French tie between Racing Metro and holders Toulon being played in Paris later on Sunday.

The English side were on top from the start, going ahead inside the first two minutes with a try by Manu Tuilagi.

Two tries in three minutes just after the half-hour by Fiji international Vereniki Goneva and Freddie Burns then helped them towards a 24-6 lead at half-time.

The visitors, in poor form domestically, never looked like threatening Leicester's outstanding home record, which has now been extended to 13 wins in 14 games.

Former Leicester man Julian Dupay scored their only try in the second half but further scores by Goneva, Mike Fitzgerald and Telusa Veainu had the packed Welford Road crowd celebrating long before the end.

The line-up for the other semi-final was decided on Saturday when Saracens beat Northampton Saints 29-20 and Wasps had a dramatic last-kick victory over Exeter Chiefs 25-24.

The Saracens-Wasps tie will take place at the Madejski Stadium, Reading on April 23.

The venue for the Leicester match has yet to be confirmed. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)