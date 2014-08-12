LONDON Aug 12 Twickenham will host the inaugural European Rugby Champions Cup final on May 2 next year, European Professional Club Rugby said on Tuesday.

The new-look Champions Cup, which replaces the Heineken Cup after a long-running dispute between English and French clubs and the European Rugby Cup (ERC), consists of 20 teams from the Six Nations countries.

The decision to pick Twickenham as the host venue comes as a blow to the Italian city of Milan which had been scheduled to host the 2015 Heineken Cup final at the San Siro.

The final of the European Rugby Challenge Cup, the second-tier competition, will also be held in London, with Harlequins' Stoop stadium hosting the game on May 1. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)