LONDON May 2 Some have labelled Toulon the Harlem Globetrotters of rugby with big-name players who care only about money, but for coach Bernard Laporte the seam of rich talent at his disposal is made of are "amazing individuals" who put the team to the fore.

Toulon's spending via comic magnate Mourad Boudjellal's generous wallet has paid rich dividends with a third successive European title secured on Saturday.

"The success is based on talent but beyond talent they are amazing individuals," Laporte told reporters after his side came from 11-3 down to beat Clermont Auvergne 24-18 in the inaugural Champions Cup final at Twickenham.

"We have experienced players, we don't panic, have a strong collective spirit and play as a team.

"It was the team and the individual performance was within the team. It's not just the individual."

Laporte, the former France coach, could be seen dishing out an animated halftime team talk in the dressing room.

Despite going into the break 16-11 ahead thanks to Mathieu Bastareaud's try in the final seconds, Toulon had been sloppy at times and Laporte was clearly calling for greater concentration and effort.

They did improve no thanks to their old guard and Laporte hailed his "pack leaders", the likes of Bakkies Botha, Carl Hayman and Ali Williams, who are set to retire at the end of the season.

"When you play with guys like that, they don't say much but they are leaders, pack leaders," Laporte said.

"They are great guys and great players and it's great for the young players. It is to their credit that they have played at such a level."

Toulon are the first team to win three successive European titles and Laporte said he believed the club's achievements could be called "legendary".

But with departures and new big-names set to arrive next season, including Australian playmaker Quade Copper, Laporte and Toulon will not be resting on their laurels as they seek to emulate Toulouse and win four European titles.

"For the club three in a row is amazing," he said. "But I don't look back. We have a Top 14 game against Castres next week then two more league games. It's back to work on Monday."

