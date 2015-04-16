LONDON, April 17 New tournament name, same target.. how do you knock the galacticos of Toulon off their perch at the top of the European rugby tree?

The star-studded team from the French naval port stand on the threshold of establishing a rugby dynasty as they bid for an unprecedented third successive European crown.

Back-to-back winners of the Heineken Cup, Toulon face Leinster on Sunday in the semi-finals of the rebranded and revamped Champions Cup, the tournament that rose from the ashes of its predecessor following a long running financial dispute.

Money does not guarantee success but in the cash-rich French league, reaping the benefit of wealthy owners and a bumper television deal, Toulon, thanks to the backing of comic book magnate Mourad Boudjellal, have spent and spent wisely and successfully -- accumulating a squad that is the envy of the game.

From a team who had fallen on hard times, Boudejellal has helped guide the club to the top of the continental pile having not looked back since they won promotion to the Top 14 in 2008.

Big names have come and gone; Tana Umaga, Sonny Bill Williams, George Gregan, Victor Matfield and fans' favourite Jonny Wilkinson to name but a few.

The likes of Matt Giteau, Bryan Habana, Bakkies Botha and Ali Williams now wear the red and black and more will be enticed to the Stade Mayol -- Australia playmaker Quade Cooper the latest to be linked with a spell by the Mediterranean coast and the star performers have defied the doubters by creating a real team spirit.

But it is not just at Toulon where money talks in French rugby, where a lucrative 300 million euros ($321.87 million) television deal with a cable broadcaster is helping bulge the coffers and attract the stars of the game from around the world.

Clermont-Auvergne, who face last season's Heineken Cup runners-up Saracens in the last four on Saturday, and Toulouse enjoy big budgets, along with Racing Metro who are desperate to follow in Toulon's footsteps and are backed by one of France's wealthiest men, property and wine magnate Jacky Lorenzetti,

The French national team may be struggling but the influx of big names into the domestic game will continue next season with New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter leading the southern hemisphere post-World Cup exodus to link up with the ambitious Parisians.

It is a situation that has made observers outside France green with envy, Saracens owner Nigel Wray among them.

Sarries have flown the flag for English clubs in Europe for the past three seasons, twice reaching the semi-finals and losing in the final to Toulon last year.

Wasps were the last English team to win the trophy in 2007 with it since dominated by France and Ireland, through Toulon (2013 and 2014), Toulouse (2010), Leinster (2009, 2011, 2012) and Munster (2008).

For Wray, the message is simple: agree a new wage cap in the English game as "the existing one simply doesn't work".

French teams, Wray said, along with the Irish provinces, have a major advantage and for teams like Sarries it "is not a level playing field".

"We can't go on like this," Wray wrote in his programme notes for Saturday's Premiership match with Leicester Tigers.

"We are all playing in our Premier tournament in Europe with a different set of rules; the Irish no wage cap, the French one that's arguably more than double ours."

Wray said that for "England-producing clubs" like Sarries it was even harder to compete because of the RFU's payments per player were shared between all clubs.

"In the UK it effectively works that the more young England players you produce, the more you are kicked in the teeth."

For Leicester Tigers flyhalf Matthew Tait, who will cross the Channel to join Bayonne in the Top 14 next season, careful thought must be given to how to close the financial disparity.

"I can't see that the French are going to necessarily change the way they do things," he told Reuters.

"We have to be very careful. I think there is a balance. The problem is if you take away the salary cap you get a situation similar to football with the haves and have nots.

"It's not a healthy situation to have clubs spending above and beyond what they can afford. It's not sustainable in football unless you are backed by a sugar daddy but that's the way football has gone. I don't necessarily think it's healthy to go that way in rugby." ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Editing by Mitch Phillips)