MARSEILLE, April 19 Twice European champions Toulon scraped into the inaugural Champions Cup final with a tense 25-20 victory over underdogs Leinster aftre extra time at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Big-spending Toulon, winners of the now defunct Heineken Cup in 2013 and 2014, were level at 15-15 midway through the first extra period before scoring 10 points before the interval when down to 14 men after Ali Williams had been sin-binned.

Bryan Habana intercepted an Ian Madigan pass to scamper over for the game's first try early in extra time and Leigh Halfpenny kicked the conversion to add to his six penalties but Sean O'Brien's try in the second extra period set up a nervy finale.

The semi-final between two sides who have won five of the last six European Cups between them, including the last four in a row, was far from a classic and finished 12-12 after 80 largely forgettable minutes.

French rivals Clermont Auvergne, who beat Saracens on Saturday, await Toulon in the May 2 final at Twickenham, a repeat of the 2013 showpiece in Dublin which Toulon edged 16-15 after fighting back from 15-6 down to secure their first European crown. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)