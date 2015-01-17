LONDON Jan 17 Toulon's Steffon Armitage scored a hat-trick as the European champions crushed Ulster 60-22 to become the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals of the new European Champions Cup.

Armitage, the European player of the year, again demonstrated his excellence and power as he led the French side's eight-try rout.

Toulon's international 'galactico' lineup ran riot against the injury-hit former champions with try scorers from six different countries.

Englishman Armitage was joined on the scoresheet by Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez, South Africa's Bryan Habana, Frenchman Mathieu Bastareaud, Italian Martin Castrogiovanni and Georgian Mamuka Gorgodze. Welshman Leigh Halfpenny chipped in with 20 points with the boot.

Yet it was Armitage who again stole the show. In World Cup year, the back row forward's continued brilliance must be exercising the mind of England coach Stuart Lancaster, who does not consider him for selection because he is playing outside the country.

Toulon's bonus-point win condemned Ulster to their heaviest defeat in European competition, despite the oddity that they earned a bonus point with four tries of their own.

The victory means Toulon cannot be caught for top spot in Pool 3 and they have sealed a home tie in the last eight of the inaugural Champions Cup.

Last season, they triumphed in the last Heineken Cup final against Saracens who, despite beating Munster 33-10 at Allianz Park on Saturday, still face a winner-takes-all clash with Clermont Auvergne to secure their quarter-final spot.

Sarries had been desperate for a bonus point to enhance their lsat eight chances, especially with their final Pool 1 match being at the French giants next week.

Yet despite two tries from Chris Ashton and another from Chris Wyles before halftime and although inspired by a towering performance from Billy Vunipola, they fell just short.

Saracens now lead their Pool on 17 points but Clermont, on 14 points, have the chance to overhaul them with a win at Sale Sharks later on Saturday. (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)