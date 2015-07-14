July 14 Argentina's future is expected to be on display in the Rugby Championship with the country preparing for their debut next year in an extended Super Rugby competition that is only likely to enhance the national side.

Five of the six players that could make their Rugby Championship debuts when the Pumas meet New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday are among a growing number who have signed contracts with the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) to be a part of the country's new Super Rugby franchise next year.

Hooker Julian Montoya, lock Guido Petti, flanker Facundo Isa, centre Matias Moroni and winger Santiago Cordero have shunned big offers from European clubs to develop in the expanding southern hemisphere game.

The sixth, utility back Juan Pablo Socino, has yet to make his Pumas debut but impressed in a warm-up series with the French Barbarians in Argentina last month that ended 1-1.

Socino, who slipped off the Pumas radar after being part of Argentina's junior Pumitas, re-emerged last season as an accomplished flyhalf or centre for Newcastle in the English Premiership.

Should he establish himself for Argentina he could well become another player contracted by the UAR for a place in the core of home-based professionals.

In the Rugby Championship and World Cup pecking order he is behind flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, who helped Argentina beat Australia 21-17 in October for their first win in their third season in the Championship.

Argentina backed up that victory last November with victories over Italy and then a 18-13 win over France in Paris when Sanchez put over three drop goals.

While the priority in picking the Pumas now lies with players based at home, coach Daniel Hourcade is relying on European experience in the form of back-row forwards Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Veteran Leicester Tigers prop Marcos Ayerza and lock Manuel Carizza, back in the squad after a good season for the Stormers in South Africa, are also in contention.

Centre Juan Martin Hernandez is still a part of Hourcade's plans to make Argentine play more attacking rugby, but has fitness issues and will miss the early part of the Championship in order to be fit for the World Cup.

Leicester wing Gonzalo Camacho is also under an injury cloud and timetabled for a return later in the Championship but Saracens prop Juan Figallo is out after surgery last week on a knee injury.

(Editing by Ed Osmond/Greg Stutchbury)