BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Factbox on Rugby Championship test between Argentina and New Zealand on Saturday:
When: Oct. 1, 7:10 pm local (2210 GMT)
Where: Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires (Capacity 49,540)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistants: Stuart Berry (South Africa), Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)
TMO: Johan Greeff (South Africa)
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 7
Coach: Daniel Hourcade
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Ramiro Moyano, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Matias Orlando
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Liam Squire, 5-Brodie Retallick, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Elliot Dixon, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Damian McKenzie
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 23
New Zealand wins: 22
Draws: 1
IN BUENOS AIRES
2006 New Zealand 25 Argentina 19
2001 New Zealand 24 Argentina 20
1991 New Zealand 36 Argentina 6
1991 New Zealand 28 Argentina 14
1985 New Zealand 21 Argentina 21
1985 New Zealand 33 Argentina 20
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 New Zealand 57-22 Argentina (Hamilton)
2015* New Zealand 26-16 Argentina (London)
2015 New Zealand 39-18 Argentina (Christchurch)
2014 New Zealand 34-13 Argentina (La Plata)
2014 New Zealand 28-9 Argentina (Napier) *indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.