UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON Oct 6 Factbox on Rugby Championship test between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham on Saturday:
When: Oct 8, 19:30 (1830 GMT)
Where: Twickenham, London (82,000 capacity)
Referee: Mathieu Reynal (France)
Assistant referees: JP Doyle (England), Matthew Carley (England)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 7
Coach: Daniel Hourcade
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Manuel Montero (or Ramiro Moyano), 10-Nicolas Sanchez (or Jeronimo de la Fuente), 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-AgustIn Creevy, 1-Lucas Noguera
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Tomas Cubelli, 21-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente/Gabriel Azcarate, 23-Ramiro Moyano/Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements (one to be omitted): 16-James Hanson, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Alan Alaalatoa, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Leroy Houston, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani, 24-Sefa Naivalu
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 26
Argentine wins: 5
Australian wins: 20
Draws: 1
AT TWICKENHAM
2015 Australia 29-15 Argentina *
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 Australia 36-20 Argentina (Perth)
2015 Australia 29-15 Argentina (Twickenham)*
2015 Australia 34-9 Argentina (Mendoza)
2014 Argentina 21-17 Australia (Mendoza)
2014 Australia 32-25 Argentina (Gold Coast) *indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Rex Gowar)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.