July 23 Argentina wing Gonzalo Camacho makes his international comeback after three shoulder operations in two years when they face Australia in the Rugby Championship in Mendoza on Saturday.

Camacho, who damaged his shoulder against New Zealand in Hamilton in September 2013, is one of seven changes that coach Daniel Hourcade has made to the team that lost 39-18 to the All Blacks in Christchurch last weekend.

Five of the changes, some dictated by injury others with the World Cup in mind, are in the backs where only flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and Santiago Cordero, who has moved from the left wing to fullback to replace the injured Joaquin Tuculet, remain.

Centres Juan Pablo Socino and Matias Moroni make their championship debuts, replacing Jeronimo de la Fuente and Marcelo Bosch, with Socino also making his first Pumas appearance.

Juan Imhoff returns on the right wing in place of Horacio Agulla and Martin Landajo stands in for Tomas Cubelli at scrumhalf.

In the pack, Tomas Lavanini comes in for Guido Petti in the second row and Javier Ortega Desio replaces veteran Juan Manuel Leguizamon at blindside flanker.

Team

15-Santiago Cordero, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Juan Pablo Socino, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 6-Javier Ortega Desio, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Santiago Iglesias Valdez, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18-Matias Diaz, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)