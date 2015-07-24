July 24 Argentina's last meeting with Australia, in which they notched their first Rugby Championship win nine months ago, will be foremost in both teams' minds when they clash again at the same Mendoza venue on Saturday.

For the Wallabies, boosted by their 24-20 win over South Africa in Brisbane last weekend, it will be a matter of setting the record straight.

The issue is more complicated for the Pumas, who recognise they caught Australia at a low ebb in October and must improve markedly on their 39-18 defeat by New Zealand in Christchurch last Friday.

Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade will not veer, though, from his attacking game plan.

"We must improve our game, do what we practice in training sessions. The system is this one," Hourcade said in an interview with the sports daily Ole published on Wednesday. "We're not going to change our playing idea.

"That's the message, we won't change because we played badly," he said after New Zealand scored five tries and ran the defence ragged at times.

"The positive thing was not to have dropped (our arms), to have reacted. We haven't lost that (quality)," he said of Argentina's recovery with two tries midway through the second half from driving mauls.

Some of his team's mistakes were due to players' anxiety of having World Cup places on their minds and acting as individuals and not as a team, Hourcade said.

ATTACKING PLAN

Their attacking game plans are the only way, he said, to get good results in the Championship, with the Springboks next in Durban on Aug. 15, and the World Cup.

"You can't beat them defending yourself. To beat them you have to take risks, attack them, look to break them and not wait for them to make mistakes," Hourcade said.

He is expecting a tough Wallaby side who will apply as much pressure as the All Blacks did looking to avenge last year's 21-17 defeat at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, the Pumas' fifth win in 23 meetings with Australia.

"Last year, they came with lots of problems, another coaching staff and without the motivation to become champions," Hourcade said.

"Now they're coming from beating South Africa and they'll give their lives to win this tournament. They have what it takes, they're not the same as 2014."

Australia's coach Michael Cheika has also made seven changes as he looks to see other players in positions where he believes he has two equally good candidates.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)