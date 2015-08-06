(adds details)

Aug 6 Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade has made 11 changes to his side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Durban as he tries out new combinations before the World Cup.

The Pumas have been soundly beaten in New Zealand and at home to Australia in the Championship and Hourcade will use the final game of the campaign against the Springboks to examine the depth of his squad.

Experienced flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez returns for his first test of 2015, part of a changed backline that has seen only wing Juan Imhoff retain his place from the side that lost 34-9 to the Wallabies in Mendoza last time out in July.

Hourcade has returned to the centre pairing of Jeronimo de la Fuente and Marcelo Bosch, who played in the Championship opener against New Zealand, but were replaced by Juan Pablo Socino and Matias Moroni for the Australia game.

Hooker Agustin Creevy will captain the side, with lock Tomas Lavanini and prop Marcos Ayerza the only other forwards to retain their place.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Leguizamon, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza.

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Matias Diaz, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino. (Reporting by Nick Said, Editing by Ian Chadband)