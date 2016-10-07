LONDON Oct 7 Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and wing Manuel Montero have failed late fitness tests and will miss Argentina's Rugby Championship test against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

The match, a rerun of the teams' 2015 World Cup semi-final won by the Wallabies a year ago, is the southern hemisphere tournament's closing match with both sides looking to avoid the wooden spoon.

Sanchez (twisted ankle) and Montero (pulled thigh muscle) were both named in coach Daniel Hourcade's team on Thursday with the proviso they passed Friday's fitness tests.

Having failed, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias moves to flyhalf with Jeronimo de la Fuente slotting in at inside centre while Ramiro Moyano takes Montero's place on the right wing, the Argentine Rugby Union announced.

Gabriel Azcarate and Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino take the two vacant places on the bench.

"It's been an atypical training week because of all the fatigue and injuries we've been carrying," hooker Agustin Creevy told reporters at the Captain's Run.

"We couldn't practise much (physical) contact but we have worked on our heads and (to correct) the things we've been doing badly."

Argentina, bottom of the standings with five points, are looking for their second win of the tournament after beating South Africa at home.

The Pumas lost 36-20 to Australia and 36-17 to champions New Zealand in their last two matches.

The Wallabies, who lost 18-10 in South Africa last weekend, have four more points than Argentina and are one behind the Springboks, who host the All Blacks on Saturday.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-AgustIn Creevy, 1-Lucas Noguera

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Tomas Cubelli, 21-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 22-Gabriel Azcarate, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)