Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 6 Factbox on Rugby Championship test between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham on Saturday:
When: Oct 8, 19:30 (1830 GMT)
Where: Twickenham, London (82,000 capacity)
Referee: Mathieu Reynal (France)
Assistant referees: JP Doyle (England), Matthew Carley (England)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 7
Coach: Daniel Hourcade
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Manuel Montero (or Ramiro Moyano), 10-Nicolas Sanchez (or Jeronimo de la Fuente), 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Lucas Noguera
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Tomas Cubelli, 21-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente/Gabriel Azcarate, 23-Ramiro Moyano/Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Alan Alaalatoa, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Leroy Houston, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 26
Argentine wins: 5
Australian wins: 20
Draws: 1
AT TWICKENHAM
2015 Australia 29-15 Argentina *
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 Australia 36-20 Argentina (Perth)
2015 Australia 29-15 Argentina (Twickenham)*
2015 Australia 34-9 Argentina (Mendoza)
2014 Argentina 21-17 Australia (Mendoza)
2014 Australia 32-25 Argentina (Gold Coast) *indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Rex Gowar and Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
