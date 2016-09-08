Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
WELLINGTON, Sept 8 Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade named the following team on Thursday to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship clash in Hamilton on Saturday:
15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Ramiro Moyano
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.