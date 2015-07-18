BRISBANE, July 18 Australia coach Michael Cheika admits the Wallabies remain a work in progress but thinks snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in their opening Rugby Championship encounter on Saturday will give them some well-needed self belief.

The Wallabies needed a try after the hooter from Tevita Kuridrani to rescue a match in which they had been second best to South Africa in several key areas for much of the evening.

Cheika, though, thought the character Australia showed in sticking to their task and coming back from 20-7 down to claim their first victory in their last four tests was an indication that they were heading in the right direction.

"I don't know about reading the tea leaves just yet but I like the character and the bond we're building," he told reporters after the 24-20 victory.

"It takes time to get that how you want it but I like the way they just stuck at it.

"It probably wasn't going to be total dominance but we stayed at it, we got more possession as the game went on and that gives you a bit more self belief."

Cheika's gamble on experience paid dividends to some extent with centre Matt Giteau, playing his 93rd test four years and a day after his 92nd, setting up Australia's first try with a neat pass to winger Adam Ashley-Cooper in a solid performance.

"I think he fitted in really nicely, he took his responsibility, you can see his experience," he added.

"He made a couple of little breaks and defended really well. For his first outing back in the Australian team, I was very pleased with his performance."

Giteau came off with a nose injury towards the end, joining scrumhalf Will Genia (knee) and winger Rob Horne (calf) on the casualty list ahead of next week's test in Argentina.

South Africa's early dominance of the scrum will be a big concern for Australia with England and Wales in their pool at the World Cup later this year.

Captain Stephen Moore said that was another area of the team still in the development phase.

"I was happy that we fought our way back into the contest and got some crucial penalties and some go-forward there at the end," the hooker said.

"Our scrum is by no means a finished product but we've worked hard on it over the last two weeks and we'll continue to do that." (Editing by Mitch Phillips)