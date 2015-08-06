Aug 6 Factbox on this weekend's Rugby Championship test between Australia and New Zealand:
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday Aug. 8, Olympic Stadium, Sydney (capacity 83,500)
Kickoff at 8:05 p.m. (1005 GMT)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant referees: Nigel Owens (Wales), Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
Television match official: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 5
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Drew Mitchell, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Dean Mumm, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Moore, 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nic White, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale
Results this year:
Beat South Africa 24-20
Beat Argentina 34-9
Fixtures (pre-World Cup):
v New Zealand Aug. 15, Auckland
v United States Sept. 5, Chicago
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Richie McCaw
15-Ben Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-McCaw, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Luke Romano, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa.
Results this year:
Beat Samoa 25-16
Beat Argentina 39-18
Beat South Africa 27-20
Fixtures (pre-World Cup)
v Australia Aug. 15, Auckland
- - - -