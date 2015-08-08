SYDNEY Aug 8 Scrumhalf Nic White came off the bench to drop a goal and score a try which gave Australia a 27-19 victory over New Zealand and a first Rugby Championship title on Saturday.

White's 10 points in the final 11 minutes gave the Wallabies their first victory over the world champions since 2011, also the year they last won the southern hemisphere championship in the final year of the Tri-Nations.

Prop Sekope Kepu and winger Adam Ashley-Cooper also crossed for the Australians, who could win back the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002 if they can beat the All Blacks in Auckland next week.

New Zealand winger Nehe Milner-Skudder scored two tries on debut and flyhalf Dan Carter kicked three penalties but it was not enough to prevent them falling to only a third defeat since winning the World Cup in 2011. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)