Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY Aug 18 Factbox on Rugby Championship test between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday:
When: Aug. 20, 8 pm local (1000 GMT)
Where: Olympic Stadium, Sydney (Capacity: 83,500)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Federico Anselmi (Argentina)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Dane Haylett-Petty, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben McCalman, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Ala'alatoa, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Nick Phipps 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Rob Horne
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Waisake Naholo, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Nathan Harris, 1-Wyatt Crockett.
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Kane Hames, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Julian Savea
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 155
Australia wins: 42
New Zealand wins: 106
Draws: 7
IN SYDNEY (since 2000)
2015 Australia 27-19 New Zealand
2014 Australia 12-12 New Zealand
2013 New Zealand 47-29 Australia
2012 New Zealand 27-19 Australia
2010 New Zealand 23-22 Australia
2009 New Zealand 19-18 Australia
2008 Australia 34-19 New Zealand
2005 New Zealand 30-13 Australia
2004 Australia 23-18 New Zealand
2003 Australia 22-10 New Zealand*
2003 New Zealand 50-21 Australia
2002 Australia 16-14 New Zealand
2001 Australia 29-26 New Zealand
2000 New Zealand 39-25 Australia
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2015 New Zealand 34-17 Australia* (London)
2015 New Zealand 41-13 Australia (Auckland)
2014 Australia 27-19 New Zealand (Sydney)
2014 New Zealand 29-28 Australia (Brisbane)
2014 New Zealand 51-20 Australia (Auckland)
*Indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)