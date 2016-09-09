Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Sept 9 Factbox on Saturday's Rugby Championship test between Australia and South Africa:
When: Sept. 10, 8.05 pm local (1005 GMT)
Where: Lang Park, Brisbane (Capacity 52,500)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistants: Wayne Barnes (England), Pascal Gauzere (France)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Ala'alatoa, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Sean McMahon, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Tevita Kuridrani, 23-Drew Mitchell
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: 3
Coach: Allister Coetzee
Captain: Adriaan Strauss
Team: 15-Johan Goosen, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Juan de Jongh, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk; 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Oupa Mahoje, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Lourens Adriaanse, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21-Jaco Kriel, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Lionel Mapoe.
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 84
Australia wins: 35
South Africa wins: 48
Draws: 1
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2015 Australia 24-20 South Africa (Brisbane)
2014 South Africa 28-10 Australia (Cape Town)
2014 Australia 24-23 South Africa (Perth)
2013 South Africa 28-8 Australia (Cape Town)
2013 South Africa 38-12 Australia (Brisbane) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
