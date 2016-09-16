UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
(reissues after Australia confirm replacements)
SYDNEY, Sept 16 Factbox on Saturday's Rugby Championship test between Australia and Argentina:
When: Sept. 17, 6.05 pm local (1005 GMT)
Where: Perth Oval (Capacity 20,500)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistants: Nigel Owens (Wales), Nick Briant (New Zealand)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 3
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Lopeti Timani, 21-Sean McMahon, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 7
Coach: Daniel Hourcade
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Javier Ortega Desio, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Gabriel Ascarate, 23-Matias Orlando.
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 25
Australia wins: 19
Argentina wins: 5
Draws: 1
IN PERTH
2013 Australia 14-13 Argentina
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2015 Australia 29-15 Argentina (Twickenham)*
2015 Australia 34-9 Argentina (Mendoza)
2014 Argentina 21-17 Australia (Mendoza)
2014 Australia 32-25 Argentina (Gold Coast)
2013 Australia 54-17 Argentina (Rosario)
*Denotes Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.