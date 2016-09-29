UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
PRETORIA, Sept 29 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Pretoria on Saturday.
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Adam Coleman, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements (one to be ommitted): 16-James Hanson, 17-James Slipper, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani, 24-Sefa Naivalu. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.