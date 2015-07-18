BRISBANE, July 18 Tevita Kuridrani scored a last minute try to give Australia a dramatic 24-20 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener at Lang Park on Saturday.

The centre crashed over the line in a scrum of bodies after the hooter had sounded and the television match official adjudged he had grounded the ball.

The Springboks had looked like securing a victory on the back of a brilliant defensive effort and tries from lock Eben Etzebeth debutant centre Jesse Kriel as well as 10 points from the boot of Handre Pollard.

Australia stayed in the contest with a first half try from winger Adam Ashley-Cooper and flanker Michael Hooper got them within sight of victory with another six minutes from time. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)