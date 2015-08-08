SYDNEY Aug 8 When Australia coach Michael Cheika arrived at the post-match news conference on Saturday you could have been forgiven for thinking his team had taken another beating at the hands of the All Blacks rather than sprung a major upset.

Only nine months into his reign, Cheika had achieved what no other Wallabies coach had managed in the last four years by beating New Zealand -- winning the Rugby Championship for the first time to boot.

With another match against the world champions in Auckland next week and the World Cup little more than a month away, however, Cheika was not about to let his players get carried away with their 27-19 victory at the Olympic Stadium.

"I don't want to be a sad sack, but you take a moment to congratulate your players and then you start thinking about the next game and what you have to do to be ready," he said.

"The reality is that we've only won one game against New Zealand in a long time and me more than anyone knows that stands for only a little bit.

"Consistency is key and we have to go out there and prepare each day to be competitive again with the number one team in the world on their own patch. That's our target."

Captain Stephen Moore was, if anything, even more resolutely focused on tasks ahead even if he might have been elated by the way the Australia scrum had gained the upper hand over the All Blacks pack.

"We trained hard during the week and there was some good stuff out there, but we're going to need another big week," said the hooker.

"It was better than last week, so we just need to keep building on that."

Cheika was pleased with how his experiment of playing openside flankers Michael Hooper and David Pocock in tandem had worked and once again lauded the contribution of the bench, or "finishers" as he calls them.

Matt Toomua again took the ball to the line superbly as a replacement flyhalf, while Nic White came on at scrumhalf and scored a decisive 10 points in the final 11 minutes.

"We have spoken about our finishers and the job they have to do and Nic White was given more time tonight based on the way he has performed in his training," said Cheika.

"He was asked to take a goal kick from long range and he provided good distribution and good service and he also scored a good try.

"That's what I want. I want guys to be putting their hands up and saying, 'I want to be part of this. That will help the competition for places in the squad." (Editing by Ken Ferris)