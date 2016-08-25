WELLINGTON Aug 25 Australia coach Michael Cheika has named the following side for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium:
Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley Cooper, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Dane Haylett-Petty, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Ala'alatoa, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Nick Phipps 22-Tevita Kuridrani, 23-Reece Hodge
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)