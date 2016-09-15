* Lock Simmons replaces Douglas

* Uncapped Robertson and Timani named on bench (Adds details, quotes)

SYDNEY, Sept 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika has kept faith with the majority of the side who managed to snap a six-game losing streak last week with only one change to his team to play Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Perth on Saturday.

Lock Rob Simmons, who was dropped after the Wallabies were hammered 42-8 by the All Blacks in Sydney in the opening match of this year's southern hemisphere tournament, returns to the starting side in place of Kane Douglas.

The aggressive Western Force lock Adam Coleman retains his place for the clash on his home ground in Perth, with Cheika now fielding his sixth different locking combination in their seventh test match this year.

Uncapped prop Tom Robertson has been named in an extended replacements bench by Cheika in place of the injured Alan Ala'alatoa and is expected to make his debut with the New South Wales Waratahs player one of only three front row replacements.

Uncapped Melbourne Rebels forward Lopeti Timani has also been named on the bench, though Cheika will need to drop one of his replacements after the team's final training run on Friday.

Lock Rory Arnold, flanker Sean McMahon or Timani are most likely to be the player to drop out if Cheika opts for the traditional 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Winger Henry Speight has also been recalled to the bench after he played for Australia's sevens squad at the Rio Olympics.

He last played for the Wallabies at last year's World Cup.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio

Replacements (one to be omitted): Tatafu Polota-Nau, James Slipper, Tom Robertson, Rory Arnold, Lopeti Timani, Sean McMahon, Nick Phipps, Tevita Kuridrani, Henry Speight (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)