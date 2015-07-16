SYDNEY, July 16 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team on Thursday for their Rugby Championship opener against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday:
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-James Horwill, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Drew Mitchell
