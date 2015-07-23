JOHANNESBURG, July 23 Having watched many of his team mates from the New Zealand Under-21 side take the step up to the senior team, lock James Broadhurst was beginning to lose hope his time would come.

That will end on Saturday when the 27-year-old makes his debut in the Rugby Championship clash against South Africa at a fiery Ellis Park.

Broadhurst, who's older brother is an international with Japan, said a change in attitude has brought the consistency in performance that had been missing earlier in his career.

"There were definitely times when I had doubts," Broadhurst told reporters on Thursday.

"But I have tried to step up in professionalism and build a solid routine. A big focus for me has been consistency. In the last year especially I think I have done that."

A mainstay of the Wellington Hurricanes side that cruised into the Super Rugby final this year before losing to the Otago Highlanders, the second-rower said it was still a surprise when he was told of his selection.

"I wasn't coming over here (South Africa) expecting too much, especially with the way the lock pairing played last weekend," he said.

"I don't really know what to expect but I know it's going to be a jump up from what I have faced before.

"It's going to be a sterner test than the Bulls at Loftus, which is pretty tough, so I am just excited for what is to come."

Broadhurst might be earning his first cap but will be playing in a pack that totals 500 international appearances between them. He said having that experience around him will be comforting.

"That brings confidence to me, it's one thing the coach (Steve Hansen) said to the debutants last week, just look around to the guys next to you. If you get nervous, just do that and it should help get you through." (Editing by Justin Palmer)