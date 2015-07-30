SYDNEY, July 30 Australia flanker Michael Hooper has been handed just a one-week ban for slapping Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez in the head in last weekend's Rugby Championship test and will be free to face the All Blacks in back-to-back tests next month.

The former Wallabies captain will be prevented from playing for his club Manly Marlins against Randwick this weekend but free to rejoin the Wallabies for the Rugby Championship decider in Sydney on Aug. 8.

The openside flanker landed the blow after being held back by flyhalf Sanchez while trying to support Dean Mumm as the lock forward charged to the line to score a try in the 59th minute of Australia's 34-9 victory over the Pumas in Mendoza.

"It was found that Hooper, in circumstances of considerable frustration and in order to try and rid himself of his opponent, drew back his free right arm and ... struck out at the opponent's head and neck area with his open hand," read the judicial officer's finding.

"I found no aggravating factors to be present but did but did find a number of mitigating factors including Hooper's good character and repute along with his good disciplinary record."

The mitigating factors led to his ban being halved which will allow him to serve it by missing the club match, for which he was named as a reserve on Thursday.

"I found this match could not be considered inconsequential and would have meaningful consequence for Hooper given his current competition and rotation within the Australian squad," the judicial office.

Although Australia also have David Pocock to fill the number seven shirt, Michael Cheika has enjoyed good returns from using both openside flankers in the closing stages of the first two matches of the championship.

The Wallabies could secure a first southern hemisphere title since the similarly truncated 2011 Tri-Nations if they can beat the All Blacks in Sydney.

If they could also beat the world champions in Auckland the following week they would take possession of the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)