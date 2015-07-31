SYDNEY, July 31 Australia flanker Michael Hooper's hopes of facing the All Blacks in Sydney next week suffered a blow on Friday when SANZAR launched an appeal against the one-week ban he was handed for striking Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez.

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) responded to the decision by SANZAR, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, by saying they intended to not only vigorously defend Hooper against further punishment but also appeal the original ban.

The former Wallabies captain landed the blow after being held back by flyhalf Sanchez while trying to support Dean Mumm as the lock charged to the line to score a try in Australia's 34-9 victory over the Pumas in Mendoza last weekend.

After six hours of deliberations over Wednesday and Thursday, the judicial officer handed Hooper a two-week ban for "striking or punching", which was reduced to one week because of his exemplary record.

Although Australia do not have a test this weekend, Hooper will miss a match for his club Manly and then be free to play for his country in the Rugby Championship decider against New Zealand in Sydney on Aug. 8.

SANZAR, however, said on Friday that an appeal against the punishment would be heard by a three-man committee on Sunday, a decision that left the ARU "extremely disappointed".

"The ARU will vigorously defend the SANZAR appeal on the severity of the sanction handed to the player," the ARU said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the ARU intends to cross-appeal the judicial officer's original finding that the player was guilty of committing an act of foul play."

Judicial officer Nigel Hampton said in his finding that the flanker "had struck out at the opponent's head and neck area with his open hand" and that Hooper's affection for his club meant that missing the game was a punishment.

Australia coach Michael Cheika is likely to be furious at the distraction ahead of such a big test, particularly as he felt Hooper had been guilty of no more violence than would be used in a hand-off or fend.

"We're still disappointed that he was found guilty because he was really adamant about the open hand and the push to the back," Cheika told reporters earlier on Friday.

Although Australia also have David Pocock to fill the number seven shirt, Cheika has used both openside flankers in the closing stages of the first two matches of the championship.

The Wallabies could secure a first southern hemisphere title since the similarly truncated 2011 Tri-Nations if they can beat the All Blacks in Sydney. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)